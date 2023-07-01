Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company [Image 2 of 2]

    The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company

    ST. PAULS, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Junell 

    130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Former and current North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Soldiers who were members of the 171st Engineer Company gather on the lawn outside the armory in St. Pauls, North Carolina, following a ceremony on Jan. 7, 2023. The ceremony marked the end of the 171st as the NCNG restructures and adapts to the changing needs of the Army.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 16:51
    Location: ST. PAULS, NC, US 
    North Carolina National Guard
    171st Engineer Company
    flag-folding ceremony

