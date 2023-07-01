The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company

The final command team for the 171st Engineer Company, Capt. Micheal Haugh, left, and 1st Sgt. Andrew Crouse, ceremoniously rolls up the unit's guidon during a ceremony at the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) armory in St. Pauls, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2023. The ceremony marked the end of the 171st as the NCNG restructures and adapts to the needs of the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Junell)

