Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company [Image 1 of 2]

    The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company

    ST. PAULS, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Junell 

    130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    The final command team for the 171st Engineer Company, Capt. Micheal Haugh, left, and 1st Sgt. Andrew Crouse, ceremoniously rolls up the unit's guidon during a ceremony at the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) armory in St. Pauls, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2023. The ceremony marked the end of the 171st as the NCNG restructures and adapts to the needs of the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Junell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 7583352
    VIRIN: 230107-Z-GT365-0184
    Resolution: 5677x3785
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: ST. PAULS, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company
    The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Final Chapter for the 171st Engineer Company

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    171st Engineer Company
    flag-folding ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT