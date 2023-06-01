Local service members start new year with a military recognition from Chicago Blackhawks

Cara Craggs (left), Amelia (center) and Staff Sgt. Justin Craggs watch the Chicago Blackhawks military appreciation game, January 6, 2023, at the United Center. The Blackhawks honored Craggs’ 15 years of service along with retired U.S. Air Force veteran Alex Parker twice during the game. The Hawks beat the Coyotes 2-0.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

