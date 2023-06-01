Retired Air Force veteran Alex Parker (left) and Staff Sgt. Justin Craggs, Mobilization Non-Commissioned Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, are pictured on the United Center jumbotron as hockey fans stand on their feet cheering during a military salute at a Chicago Blackhawks military appreciation night game, January 6, 2023, at the United Center.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 16:24
|Photo ID:
|7583337
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-XY199-021
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local service members start new year with a military recognition from Chicago Blackhawks [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local service members start new year with a military recognition from Chicago Blackhawks
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT