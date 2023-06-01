Retired Air Force veteran Alex Parker (left) and Staff Sgt. Justin Craggs, Mobilization Non-Commissioned Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, are pictured on the United Center jumbotron as hockey fans stand on their feet cheering during a military salute at a Chicago Blackhawks military appreciation night game, January 6, 2023, at the United Center.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 16:24 Photo ID: 7583337 VIRIN: 230106-A-XY199-021 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.68 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local service members start new year with a military recognition from Chicago Blackhawks [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.