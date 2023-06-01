Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local service members start new year with a military recognition from Chicago Blackhawks [Image 1 of 2]

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Retired Air Force veteran Alex Parker (left) and Staff Sgt. Justin Craggs, Mobilization Non-Commissioned Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, are pictured on the United Center jumbotron as hockey fans stand on their feet cheering during a military salute at a Chicago Blackhawks military appreciation night game, January 6, 2023, at the United Center.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 7583337
    VIRIN: 230106-A-XY199-021
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    This work, Local service members start new year with a military recognition from Chicago Blackhawks [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    military salute
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG David Lietz
    SSG Justin Cragg

