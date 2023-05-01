U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7583327
|VIRIN:
|230105-N-PG340-1021
|Resolution:
|5613x3742
|Size:
|789.96 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
