Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7583326
    VIRIN: 230105-N-PG340-1009
    Resolution: 7631x5087
    Size: 759.03 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms
    U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms
    U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms
    U.S. Navy recruits receive uniforms

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Division Commanders
    Uniform Issue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT