Fort Drum officials meet annually to discuss developments on bald eagle sightings and nesting on post, and the restrictions in place to mitigate the impact that training and recreation has on this wildlife population. (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 12:54
|Photo ID:
|7583064
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-XX986-002
|Resolution:
|360x270
|Size:
|41.11 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum officials discuss bald eagle protection with Falcon Brigade [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum officials discuss bald eagle protection with Falcon Brigade
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT