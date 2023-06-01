Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum officials discuss bald eagle protection with Falcon Brigade [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Drum officials discuss bald eagle protection with Falcon Brigade

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Fort Drum officials meet annually to discuss developments on bald eagle sightings and nesting on post, and the restrictions in place to mitigate the impact that training and recreation has on this wildlife population. (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation photo)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    bald eagles
    Fort Drum Environmental Division

