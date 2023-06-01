Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum officials discuss bald eagle protection with Falcon Brigade [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Drum officials discuss bald eagle protection with Falcon Brigade

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant 4 Michael Gazda, 10th CAB standardization officer, talks with members of the Fort Drum Environmental Division’s Natural Resources Branch following a working group meeting Jan. 6 on bald eagles. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    bald eagles
    Fort Drum Environmental Division

