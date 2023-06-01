Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – Range 59E 304th Civil Affairs Brigade Urban Operations Training – 6 January [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Dix – Range 59E 304th Civil Affairs Brigade Urban Operations Training – 6 January

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On the Fort Dix Range Complex on Rang 59E these soldiers are shown during an Urban Operations Training event. These reserve soldiers are from the 304th Civil Affairs Brigade based out of Bristol, Pennsylvania. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    This work, Fort Dix – Range 59E 304th Civil Affairs Brigade Urban Operations Training – 6 January [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army New Jersey

