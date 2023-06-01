Fort Dix – Range 59E 304th Civil Affairs Brigade Urban Operations Training – 6 January

On the Fort Dix Range Complex on Rang 59E these soldiers are shown during an Urban Operations Training event. These reserve soldiers are from the 304th Civil Affairs Brigade based out of Bristol, Pennsylvania. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

