    180FW Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training [Image 17 of 17]

    180FW Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Barrow, a munitions specialist, Staff Sgt. Lynken Price, a crew chief, and Tech. Sgt. Drew Renken, a weapons loader, all assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepare to load an Air Intercept Missile, called an AIM-9 Sidewinder, onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Agile Combat Employment training event at the wing, Jan. 4, 2023. ACE training is focused on developing multi-capable Airmen who are trained in additional expeditionary skills outside of their primary specialty. The ACE concept enhances resiliency and survivability while generating combat power that allows us to outpace our adversaries. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 7582891
    VIRIN: 230104-Z-ZJ624-0028
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training [Image 17 of 17], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16

    Ohio National Guard

    ACE

    ANG

    180th Fighter Wing

    F-16
    Ohio National Guard
    ACE
    ANG
    180th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

