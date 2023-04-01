U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Alexander Strang, a fuels specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Agile Combat Employment training event at the wing, Jan. 4, 2023. ACE training is focused on developing multi-capable Airmen who are trained in additional expeditionary skills outside of their primary specialty. The ACE concept enhances resiliency and survivability while generating combat power that allows us to outpace our adversaries. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 7582890 VIRIN: 230104-Z-ZJ624-0070 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 6.6 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training [Image 17 of 17], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.