An instructor helps a student work through a math problem at the U.S. Army Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Dec. 14, 2022. The Future Soldier Preparatory Course provides focused academic and fitness instruction to help future Soldiers overcome barriers to serve in our all-volunteer Army.

Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 Location: US