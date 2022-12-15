Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Students in the academic track of the U.S. Army Future Soldier Preparatory Course attend classes at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Dec. 14, 2022. The Future Soldier Preparatory Course provides focused academic and fitness instruction to help future Soldiers overcome barriers to serve in our all-volunteer Army.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:08
    Photo ID: 7582800
    VIRIN: 221215-D-UW048-582
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students in the academic track of the U.S. Army Future Soldier Preparatory Course attend classes at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Dec. 14, 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    An instructor helps a student work through a math problem at the U.S. Army Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Dec. 14, 2022.

    FSPC

