Former Chièvres Exchange business manager now serves with 405th AFSB’s LRC Benelux

Gus Elius, a supply technician at the Logistics Readiness Center Benelux Property Book Office, is responsible for cyclic inventories on a quarterly and annual basis as well as monthly inventories on all sensitive items. He also is starting to learn a little bit about Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss, or FLIPL reports, when a property book item is lost or damaged, and he has other duties like helping to clear customers from their hand receipts when they’re out-processing. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
