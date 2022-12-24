Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Pulls into Singapore [Image 3 of 4]

    Anchorage Pulls into Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 24, 2002) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Mashio Torres raises the Singaporean flag as amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), pulls into Sembawang Naval Base, Dec. 24. While in foreign ports, Navy ships raise the flag of their host countries as a sign of respect. Anchorage is in Singapore for a scheduled port visit. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 7581868
    VIRIN: 221224-N-HX806-1039
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 885.64 KB
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage Pulls into Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

