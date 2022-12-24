Anchorage Pulls into Singapore

SINGAPORE (Dec. 24, 2002) – Seaman Grant Mooneyham throws a heaving line at a Singaporean tugboat as it tows amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) into Sembawang Naval Base, Dec. 24. Anchorage is in Singapore for a scheduled port visit. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

