    Lt. Gen John Healy visits JBER [Image 3 of 4]

    Lt. Gen John Healy visits JBER

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy spoke with the media during a base visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to reinforce the importance of Reserve Citizen Airmen to the F-22 mission and its overall success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    John Healy

