    Lt. Gen. John Healy visits JBER [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. John Healy visits JBER

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Air Force Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. John Healy sat down with Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force Commander, and Col. Jonathan Gration Jr., 477th Fighter Group Commander, to reinforce the importance of Reserve Citizen Airmen to the F-22 mission and its overall success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    This work, Lt. Gen. John Healy visits JBER [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

