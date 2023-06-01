U.S. Marines Corps graduates from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a pass in review during graduation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 6, 2023. Graduation from boot camp is the culminating event after 13 weeks of recruit training before the new Marines go on to attend their respective Marine Occupational Specialty schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Alex Devereux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2023 00:03 Photo ID: 7581381 VIRIN: 230106-M-EG840-1203 Resolution: 5088x3392 Size: 12.12 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.