U.S. Marines Corps graduates from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a pass in review during graduation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 6, 2023. Graduation from boot camp is the culminating event after 13 weeks of recruit training before the new Marines go on to attend their respective Marine Occupational Specialty schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Alex Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 00:03
|Photo ID:
|7581381
|VIRIN:
|230106-M-EG840-1203
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
