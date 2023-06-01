Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Graduation [Image 1 of 7]

    Fox Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines from Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and their drill instructors participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 6, 2023. Graduation from boot camp is the culminating event after 13 weeks of recruit training before the new Marines go on to attend their respective Marine Occupational Specialty schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Alex Devereux)

