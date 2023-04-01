Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mokapu Elementary Groundbreaking Ceremony, MCBH [Image 4 of 12]

    Mokapu Elementary Groundbreaking Ceremony, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks to attendees during the Mokapu Elementary groundbreaking ceremony, MCBH, Jan. 4, 2023. The renovation project will transform the existing campus and provide modern facilities designed to serve nearly 1,000 students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 18:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mokapu Elementary Groundbreaking Ceremony, MCBH [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

