Mokapu Elementary Groundbreaking Ceremony, MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodney Nevinger, sergeant major of 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, receives a lei from a student during the Mokapu Elementary groundbreaking ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 4, 2023. The renovation project will transform the existing campus and provide modern facilities designed to serve nearly 1,000 students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US