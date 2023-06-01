Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara 

    New York National Guard

    Dr. Robert Donnell, a retired Navy officer administers the oath of office to his daughter, Major General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, during her promotion ceremony on Jan. 6, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York.( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Willie Gizara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 7581274
    VIRIN: 230106-Z-TJ681-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Hometown: CLIFTON PARK, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt William Gizara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony
    Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony
    Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York Air Guard Commander gets second star during Jan. 6 ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    NYNG
    Major General Denise Donnell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT