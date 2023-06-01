Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony

Dr. Robert Donnell, a retired Navy officer administers the oath of office to his daughter, Major General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, during her promotion ceremony on Jan. 6, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York.( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Willie Gizara)

