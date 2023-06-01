Major General Denise Donnell promotion ceremony

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York and Major General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, display her promotion orders during her promotion ceremony on Jan. 6, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Willie Gizara)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023