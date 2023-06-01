Graduation cap on brushed yellow and red background with U.S. Naval Community College seal. The first Naval Studies Certificate students will graduate January 13, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This graphic was created using photos, graphics, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)
This work, USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Inaugural Graduation, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS
USNCC to Graduate First Naval Studies Certificate Recipients
