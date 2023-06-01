Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Inaugural Graduation

    USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Inaugural Graduation

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Graduation cap on brushed yellow and red background with U.S. Naval Community College seal. The first Naval Studies Certificate students will graduate January 13, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This graphic was created using photos, graphics, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7581262
    VIRIN: 230106-N-YC738-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USNCC to Graduate First Naval Studies Certificate Recipients

    TAGS

    School
    Graduation
    Education
    Commencement
    USNCC

