USNCC to Graduate First Naval Studies Certificate Recipients

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | Graduation cap on brushed yellow and red background with U.S. Naval Community College...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | Graduation cap on brushed yellow and red background with U.S. Naval Community College seal. The first Naval Studies Certificate students will graduate January 13, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This graphic was created using photos, graphics, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Naval Community College announced its first cohort of students will be recognized at the graduation ceremony planned for Jan. 13, 2023.



These 34 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen represent USNCC’s pioneers in naval education as the college has more than 1,300 students enrolled in degree-seeking programs that include the Naval Studies Certificate.



The U.S. Naval Community College was established in 2019 to provide enlisted members of the Naval Services naval-relevant education. The cornerstone of this initiative is the Naval Studies Certificate. This unique certificate is designed to provide naval professionals a common understanding of the complex maritime environment in which they operate.



“This is a significant milestone for our students,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. "These graduates are setting the bar for the future of our Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The naval-relevant education they earned and learned from these five courses will set them up for success in their naval careers."



The five courses are: Naval Ethics and Leadership; Modern Naval History; Naval Force Design; Civilian and Military Relations, Organization, and American Government; and Introduction to the Geopolitical Environment. These rigorous courses are transferable to each of USNCC’s partner institutions and fulfill 15 credits toward USNCC designed associate degrees.



“I wish this program existed when I was a young Marine," said USNCC’s senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley. "The future of our Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard are going to be intellectually stronger as we develop enlisted leaders with better critical thinking skills to ensure we have enhanced operational readiness and increased warfighting capabilities amongst our naval forces."



The graduation ceremony will be released on USNCC’s website, www.usncc.edu, as well as its official Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn channels.



​The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to participate in USNCC academic programs.