Deputy VCNO visits RTC

Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, receives arrival honors during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7581148
|VIRIN:
|230106-N-WB795-2054
|Resolution:
|6078x4052
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
