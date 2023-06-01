Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy VCNO visits RTC [Image 1 of 2]

    Deputy VCNO visits RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Nix 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, presents a gold watch to the Military Excellence Award winner at recruit graduation at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

