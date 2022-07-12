Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training [Image 3 of 3]

    Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Kristen Bergeson 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Steve Lamas, visual information specialist, and Ryan Strange, research physical scientist for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems program at Huntsville Center, use a UAS to provide aerial images of a simulated accident scene during the Safety Investigation Board training at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville in December.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    unmanned aerial vehicle
    unmanned aircraft systems
    huntsville center
    u.s. army engineering and support center
    safety investigation board

