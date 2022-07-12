Steve Lamas, visual information specialist, and Ryan Strange, research physical scientist for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems program at Huntsville Center, use a UAS to provide aerial images of a simulated accident scene during the Safety Investigation Board training at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville in December.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7580412
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-KY383-003
|Resolution:
|2418x3836
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training [Image 3 of 3], by Kristen Bergeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT