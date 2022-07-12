Marty Werdebaugh, USACE Safety Investigation Board course instructor, speaks to students during their investigation of a simulated workplace accident on the second day of training at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Kristen Bergeson)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7580410
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-KY383-001
|Resolution:
|2810x3402
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training [Image 3 of 3], by Kristen Bergeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training
Army Corps of Engineers
