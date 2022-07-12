Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training [Image 1 of 3]

    Huntsville Center hosts Safety Investigation Board training

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Kristen Bergeson 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Marty Werdebaugh, USACE Safety Investigation Board course instructor, speaks to students during their investigation of a simulated workplace accident on the second day of training at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Kristen Bergeson)

