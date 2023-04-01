Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230104-N-EH998-1037 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Alessandro Riccio, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Niko Mekantsishvili, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), make pitch control rod adjustments on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Jan. 4, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    VIRIN: 230104-N-EH998-1037
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Nitze
    DDG94
    GHWBCSG

