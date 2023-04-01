USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

230104-N-EH998-1037 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Alessandro Riccio, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Niko Mekantsishvili, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), make pitch control rod adjustments on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Jan. 4, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

