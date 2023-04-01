USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

230104-N-EH998-1022 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Glenn Mason, left, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Cesar Diaz-Quintana, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), cook burgers, Jan. 4, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

