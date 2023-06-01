Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement

U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott, a chemical biological radiological nuclear and anti-terrorism force protection chief with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade poses for a photo after his retirement ceremony aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2023 . Trott, a native of Richmond, VA, retired from the Marine Corps after 20 years of military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023