U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott, a chemical biological radiological nuclear and anti-terrorism force protection chief with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade poses for a photo after his retirement ceremony aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2023 . Trott, a native of Richmond, VA, retired from the Marine Corps after 20 years of military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7580062
|VIRIN:
|230106-M-QT322-1070
|Resolution:
|5333x4266
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|GREENWOOD, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT