Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement [Image 5 of 7]

    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Major Jeff Adusei, an air supply officer, left, poses for a photo with Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott, a chemical biological radiological nuclear and anti-terrorism force protection chief with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during Trott's retirement ceremony aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2023 . Trott, a native of Richmond, VA, retired from the Marine Corps after 20 years of military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 23:46
    Photo ID: 7580061
    VIRIN: 230106-M-QT322-1068
    Resolution: 3285x4106
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: GREENWOOD, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement
    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement
    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement
    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement
    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement
    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement
    Gunnery Sgt. Cory Trott Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Retirement
    Congratulations
    Semper Fidelis
    Fair Winds and Following Seas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT