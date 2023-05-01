Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water off Freeport, Texas

A Coast Guard P6 dewatering pump lies on the deck of a 27-foot catamaran moored at Freeport Marina in Freeport, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022. A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Freeport was conducting a boarding on the vessel when it began taking on water approximately 10 miles off Surfside Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Ellefson)

