    Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water off Freeport, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water off Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A boater stands near a 27-foot catamaran moored at Freeport Marina in Freeport, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022. A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Freeport was conducting a boarding on the vessel when it began taking on water approximately 10 miles off Surfside Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Ellefson)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 19:54
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 
    SAR
    Uscg
    Freeport
    catamaran
    taking on water
    p6

