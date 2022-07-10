First True North Religious Support Team at a Numbered Air Force

U.S. Air Force Capt. Greg Redden (right), Staff Chaplain, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Raef Gamble (left), Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, with 16th Air Force pose with their banner in front of building 2088, their office location, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022. Redden and Gamble are the first True North Religious Support Team assigned to a Number Air Force.

