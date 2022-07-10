Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First True North Religious Support Team at a Numbered Air Force [Image 2 of 3]

    First True North Religious Support Team at a Numbered Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Greg Redden (right), Staff Chaplain, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Raef Gamble (left), Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, with 16th Air Force pose with their banner in front of building 2088, their office location, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022. Redden and Gamble are the first True North Religious Support Team assigned to a Number Air Force.

    This work, First True North Religious Support Team at a Numbered Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th Air Force
    True North Religious Support Team

