First True North Religious Support Team at a Numbered Air Force

U.S. Air Force Capt. Greg Redden (right), Staff Chaplain, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Raef Gamble (left), Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, with 16th Air Force pose in front of building 2088, an original building on Security Hill and their office location, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022. Redden and Gamble are the first True North Religious Support Team assigned to a Number Air Force, and they have a vision on how to improve the building to make it a place for Airmen to come.

