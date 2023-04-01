A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing sits parked on the flight line Jan. 4, 2023. Located near Pittsburgh, the 171st is the only tanker wing in the Air National Guard with 16 KC-135 aircraft assigned to it, some have been in service for as many as 65 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 15:47 Photo ID: 7579812 VIRIN: 230104-Z-NQ177-3003 Resolution: 6656x2706 Size: 10.87 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135: 65 Years and Counting [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.