    KC-135: 65 Years and Counting [Image 2 of 3]

    KC-135: 65 Years and Counting

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing sits parked on the flight line Jan. 4, 2023. Located near Pittsburgh, the 171st is the only tanker wing in the Air National Guard with 16 KC-135 aircraft assigned to it, some have been in service for as many as 65 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 15:47
    Photo ID: 7579811
    VIRIN: 230104-Z-NQ177-3002
    Resolution: 6789x3759
    Size: 17.88 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    This work, KC-135: 65 Years and Counting [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

