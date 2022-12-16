Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Supply Battalion Holiday Party [Image 4 of 4]

    1st Supply Battalion Holiday Party

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordon Phillips, an inventory management specialist, left, helps Capt. Laban Towns, company commander of Ammunition Company, both with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, pick a gift for Towns’ kids during a Holiday party for 1st Supply Battalion on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022. The event is held annually to boost Marines morale and camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 12:23
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
