U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordon Phillips, an inventory management specialist, left, helps Capt. Laban Towns, company commander of Ammunition Company, both with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, pick a gift for Towns’ kids during a Holiday party for 1st Supply Battalion on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022. The event is held annually to boost Marines morale and camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 12:23
|Photo ID:
|7579527
|VIRIN:
|221216-M-BA288-1065
|Resolution:
|4709x3139
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Supply Battalion Holiday Party [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
