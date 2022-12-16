U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rudy Orona, a satellite transmissions system operator, left, receives cookies from both Cpl. Jack Polanco, a transmissions system operator, and Sgt. Vincent Michel, platoon sergeant of Headquarters and Support Company, all with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, during a Holiday party for 1st Supply Battalion on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022. The event is held annually to boost Marines morale and camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 7579525 VIRIN: 221216-M-BA288-1039 Resolution: 5482x3655 Size: 1.39 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Supply Battalion Holiday Party [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.