U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rudy Orona, a satellite transmissions system operator, left, receives cookies from both Cpl. Jack Polanco, a transmissions system operator, and Sgt. Vincent Michel, platoon sergeant of Headquarters and Support Company, all with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, during a Holiday party for 1st Supply Battalion on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022. The event is held annually to boost Marines morale and camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 12:25
|Photo ID:
|7579525
|VIRIN:
|221216-M-BA288-1039
|Resolution:
|5482x3655
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Supply Battalion Holiday Party [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT