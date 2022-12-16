The Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season. The Service Members went to one of the local orphanages spreading holiday cheer to the kids there. Service members participated in the preparation and serving of the meal, as well as the distribution of games and donated gifts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

