Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season [Image 1 of 10]

    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season. The Service Members went to one of the local orphanages spreading holiday cheer to the kids there. Service members participated in the preparation and serving of the meal, as well as the distribution of games and donated gifts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 00:37
    Photo ID: 7579155
    VIRIN: 221216-A-EV716-522
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season
    Alpha Company 304th ESB-E got a special chance to give back to the citizens of Pyeongtaek over the holiday season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT