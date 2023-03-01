Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony [Image 4 of 12]

    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The Mercury Brigade would like to extend their congratulations to the newly promoted KATUSAs. We always appreciate their work to advance the organization's mission. For everything they have done to improve our squad, we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 23:34
    Photo ID: 7579121
    VIRIN: 230103-A-EV716-917
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Katusa's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony
    Katusa's Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT