The Mercury Brigade would like to extend their congratulations to the newly promoted KATUSAs. We always appreciate their work to advance the organization's mission. For everything they have done to improve our squad, we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 23:34 Photo ID: 7579127 VIRIN: 230103-A-EV716-130 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 2.16 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Katusa's Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.