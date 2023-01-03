Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment

230103-N-AS200-2208 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan 3, 2023) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 embark for deployment to the Indo-Pacific region at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu Jan 3. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

