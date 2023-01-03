Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment [Image 2 of 8]

    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230103-N-AS200-2204 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan 3, 2023) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 embark for deployment to the Indo-Pacific region at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu Jan 3. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 17:29
    Photo ID: 7579009
    VIRIN: 230103-N-AS200-2204
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.01 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment
    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment
    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment
    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment
    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment
    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment
    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment
    Seabees depart for Indo-Pacific deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    NCG-1
    NR-NPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT