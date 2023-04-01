Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight [Image 2 of 3]

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    230104-N-PG340-1024 GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Jan. 4, 2023) Vyonnie “Vonnie” Tillery, the Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) command suite secretary poses for a picture at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois. Tillery, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant, has been the face of the front desk for 20 years. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7578905
    VIRIN: 230104-N-PG340-1024
    Resolution: 6957x4638
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight
    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight
    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Recruit Training Command
    Staff in the Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT